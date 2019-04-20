ShowHand (HAND) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $111,238.00 and $346,443.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last week, ShowHand has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00459481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.01115687 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00209560 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

