Shotspotter (SSTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shotspotter from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.01.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $527.27 million, a P/E ratio of -185.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.82. Shotspotter has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. Shotspotter had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shotspotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $33,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $629,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,922 shares of company stock worth $5,579,359 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Shotspotter by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shotspotter by 55.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shotspotter by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shotspotter by 77.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shotspotter in the third quarter worth approximately $7,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

