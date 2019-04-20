Short Interest in Hill International Inc (HIL) Declines By 36.9%

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 514,579 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the March 15th total of 815,541 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 22NW LP raised its stake in Hill International by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,408,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 644,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $5,816,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $854,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hill International during the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE:HIL opened at $2.75 on Friday. Hill International has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/short-interest-in-hill-international-inc-hil-declines-by-36-9.html.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.