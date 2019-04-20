Sheryl Sandberg Sells 55,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $9,869,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sheryl Sandberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $9,718,500.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total value of $9,038,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $9,528,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.94, for a total value of $9,071,700.00.

On Thursday, February 14th, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $9,002,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 23rd, Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $7,971,150.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $178.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. Facebook’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 15,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management boosted its position in Facebook by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 1,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush set a $220.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy fb” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Facebook to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

