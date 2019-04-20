‘Shazam!’ Bests novices with $25.1M second weekend

A dash of newcomers couldn’t shake”Shazam!” From the top spot, since the superhero comedy directed the box office for the second straight weekend with $25.1 million in ticket revenue, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Lionsgate’s”Hellboy” reboot, the revived Laika Studios release”Missing Link,” the faculty romance”Following” as well as the long-delayed”Mary Magdalene,” originally to be published from the Weinstein Co., all opened in theaters. But the strongest newest release of them was, predictably, the Will Packer-produced 1:”Little.”

The body-swap humor”Small” came in second with $15.5 million to Universal Pictures. Made for only $20 million,”Small” is just the most recent profit-maker for Packer, the”Girls Trip” manufacturer.

The film, directed by Tina Gordon Chism, celebrities 14-year-old Marsai Martin because the kid an abusive tech executive (Regina Hall) reverts to following a magical spell is cast on her. Martin, the”black-ish” star, also executive produced the film, the most therefore imputed in Hollywood history.

“Little” attracted a mostly female (65 and African American American (43 percent ) audience. Jim Orr, Universal Pictures supply chief, credited the throw, the management and Packer of Chism.

“He has done it with different kinds of movies. ‘Breaking In’ was a thriller,”Girls Trip’ was an R-rated humor. ‘Little’ is sort of a all-ages film, PG-13 rated,'” said Orr, whose studio signed a first-look deal with Packer in 2013. “He’s a brand. And he has a excellent idea about what will succeed at the box office”

It had been an weekend at the box office. The body-swap comic-book adaptation”Shazam!” — about a teenaged boy (Asher Angel) who can become an adult-sized superhero (Zachary Levi) using a very simple command — held in its next week. Capitalizing on great reviews and word-of-mouth,”Shazam!” Is Warner Bros.’ New Line’s latest DC Comics success. It’s grossed $94.9 million through Sunday with a global total of $258.8 million.

Lionsgate and Millennium’s”Hellboy” had been expected by many to vie with”Shazam!” On the weekend. However, on the insides of terrible reviews (only 15%”new” on Rotten Tomatoes), it flopped with $12 million from a $50 million budget.

That is significantly less than the debuts of the 2004 first ($23 million opening) and also the 2008 sequel ($34.5 million launching ). These movies were led by Guillermo de Toro and starred Ron Perlman; the new”Hellboy” celebrities David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) and is directed by Neil Marshall.

“Missing Link” additionally overlooked. It opened with a disappointing $5.8 million, marking a new low for Laika, the maker of eccentric animated tales such as”Coraline,””ParaNorman” and also”Kubo and both Strings.”” Missing Link,” distributed by United Artists Releasing, is about the discovery of a monster from the Pacific Northwest. Its voice cast includes Hugh Jackman Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana.

Expectations had varied widely for Aviron Pictures'”Later,” an adaption of both Anna Todd’s 2014 best-seller. The young-adult drama fared well with $6.2 million in 2,138 theatres.

And”Mary Magdalene,” starring Rooney Mara as both Mary and Joaquin Phoenix since Jesus, finally opened, over three years following production. Harvey Weinstein had once conceived of the movie, directed by Garth Davis (“Lion”) because of his next Oscar contender.

After the fallout of Weinstein and the bankruptcy of the Weinstein Co., IFC Films acquired the biblical biopic. Critics ignored it (44 percent new on Rotten Tomatoes) and crowds largely did, also. It grossed about $.

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP