SHADE Token (SHADE) Trading Up 37.7% This Week

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. SHADE Token has a market cap of $58.00 and $0.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHADE Token has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One SHADE Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026365 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003990 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00152822 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00011407 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SHADE Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin . The official website for SHADE Token is www.stellarshade.org

SHADE Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHADE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHADE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

