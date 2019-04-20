Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Achieves $4.91 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $807,380.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bittrex and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,157,535 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinelprotocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, IDEX, Bilaxy, Upbit, Bittrex, DDEX, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

