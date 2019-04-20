SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SEIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SEI Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.20.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $71.15.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Klauder purchased 3,110 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $154,909.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,103 shares of company stock worth $16,143,042. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.