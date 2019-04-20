SEGRO (SEGXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd.

SEGXF opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. SEGRO has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $8.95.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

