Secureworks Corp (SCWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will report sales of $132.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $132.30 million. Secureworks posted sales of $126.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year sales of $568.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.03 million to $569.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $617.69 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $623.49 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Secureworks by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Secureworks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Secureworks by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCWX opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Secureworks has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

