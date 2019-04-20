Secure Energy Services (SES) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$13.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SES. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 25,103 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total transaction of C$214,630.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,816,787.85. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 68,019 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$561,156.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,475,931.50. Insiders sold a total of 134,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,216 over the last three months.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

