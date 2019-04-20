Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Magna International (MG)

Seaport Global Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MG. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Magna International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magna International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Magna International stock opened at C$75.91 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$58.74 and a 1-year high of C$87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.45 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 7.17727607642502 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

In related news, Director Donald James Walker sold 70,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total transaction of C$4,930,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,394,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$97,515,636.75. Also, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$325,444.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,585 shares in the company, valued at C$3,941,829.74. Insiders sold 131,913 shares of company stock worth $9,262,382 over the last ninety days.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

