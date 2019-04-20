SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti Acquires 25,000 Shares

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ SCYX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.38. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

