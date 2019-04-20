Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $167.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 134,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

