Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 22,154 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 22,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,114,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 35,245 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,712,554.55.

On Friday, April 12th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 26,110 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $1,262,418.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,340 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $208,450.20.

On Monday, April 8th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,675 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $224,540.25.

On Thursday, March 28th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 11,784 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $544,656.48.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 48,684 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $2,293,990.08.

On Friday, March 22nd, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 58,046 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $2,900,558.62.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 21,646 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,090,741.94.

On Monday, March 18th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 44,193 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $2,190,205.08.

On Thursday, March 14th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 26,866 shares of Itron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $1,343,031.34.

ITRI stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.20. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Itron to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen set a $67.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

