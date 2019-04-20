Sciencast Management LP Takes $278,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $93.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,245 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $115,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 89,789 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $8,085,499.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,725 shares of company stock valued at $20,508,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Compass Point started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup set a $99.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

