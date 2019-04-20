Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 10,000 MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $27.52 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares in the company, valued at $491,841.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

