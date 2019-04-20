Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,810,000 after buying an additional 26,282 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,157,000 after buying an additional 186,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,705,000 after buying an additional 137,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,441,000 after buying an additional 34,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

In other news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total value of $1,278,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,544,318.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $77,137.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $141.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.78. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.98 and a 52-week high of $144.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $743.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.25 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

