Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

SCHF opened at $32.21 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

