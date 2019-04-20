Schlumberger (SLB) Announces Earnings Results

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Schlumberger stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,478 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,717,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,384,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Schlumberger by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

