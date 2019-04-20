Schaeffler’s (SHA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.92 ($11.53).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €8.47 ($9.85) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 52-week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

