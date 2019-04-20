SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Receives $193.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.18. 630,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,016. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $204.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,643 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $298,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,071,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 30,241 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.71, for a total value of $5,525,333.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,372.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,558 shares of company stock valued at $45,484,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,461,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,936 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,598,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,108,000 after purchasing an additional 80,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

