Sartorius (SARTF) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sartorius AG is a pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment supplier. The company manufactures equipment for biomolecular and microbial separations, cell culture, concentration, fermentation and purification. Sartorius AG is headquartered in Goettingen, Germany. “

SARTF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sartorius from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

SARTF remained flat at $$159.56 during trading on Friday. 132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.07. Sartorius has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $159.56.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $470.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.80 million. Sartorius had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sartorius will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

