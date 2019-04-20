SAP SE (SAP) Stake Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,491,000 after acquiring an additional 170,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,515,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 854,993 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,462,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,218,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,894 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAP opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.6961 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. HSBC cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

