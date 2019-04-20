Santander Consumer USA (SC) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Santander lowered Santander Consumer USA to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.27.

SC opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $362,324.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $123,855.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,802 shares in the company, valued at $433,305.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,631 shares of company stock worth $530,559 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 732,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

