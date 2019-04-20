Sanmina Corp (SANM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sanmina by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sanmina by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Sanmina by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

SANM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $49,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 6,052 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $196,205.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 238,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,654,959. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

