Sanders Morris Harris LLC Buys New Holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.18% of Digital Ally as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Ally in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $4.16 on Friday. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.71.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 137.66% and a negative return on equity of 3,406.82%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Digital Ally from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Digital Ally Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

