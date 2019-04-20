Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes Position in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 332,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 77,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 27,703 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,971,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.31. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. Analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

