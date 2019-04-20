Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Diageo plc (DEO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $163.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $131.43 and a 12 month high of $165.53.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.3688 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

