Safety Income & Growth (SAFE) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Specifically, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $190,817.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,820. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Safety Income & Growth alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Safety Income & Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Safety Income & Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $421.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Safety Income & Growth had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $14.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Safety Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Safety Income & Growth in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Safety Income & Growth by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/safety-income-growth-safe-hits-new-1-year-high-on-insider-buying-activity.html.

About Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE)

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) is the first publicly traded company focused on ground leases. The Company seeks to provide real estate owners with better, lower cost capital through its modern ground lease structure, while delivering safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.