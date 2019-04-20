Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

RWEOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

Shares of Rwe Ag Sp stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 1.21. Rwe Ag Sp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.