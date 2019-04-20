Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $770.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 47.40%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 349.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,027 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

