Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rudolph Technologies’ earnings. Rudolph Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rudolph Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rudolph Technologies.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rudolph Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 47.0% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 153,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Rudolph Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Rudolph Technologies by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTEC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.46. 194,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,331. Rudolph Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

