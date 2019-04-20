Rubicon Technology (RBCN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ RBCN opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Rubicon Technology has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.46.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.