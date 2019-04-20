RSK Smart Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,310.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5,365.39 or 1.00645888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $99,310.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012103 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00029497 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Cashierest and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

