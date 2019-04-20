Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Holdings Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3,509.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

NYSE:RCL opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.08%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.60%.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe bought 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.50 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $232,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock worth $8,271,277. 15.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

