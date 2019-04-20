Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Continental Building Products (CBPX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

CBPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.78.

Continental Building Products stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.09. Continental Building Products has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Building Products will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $39,899.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Continental Building Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

