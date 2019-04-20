Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €565.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €565.00 ($656.98) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €530.00 ($616.28) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($697.67) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €545.00 ($633.72) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €500.00 ($581.40) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €536.06 ($623.33).

Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

