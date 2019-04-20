Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 2,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, insider International Group I. American purchased 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100,000.00 per share, with a total value of $66,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

