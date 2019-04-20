Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $233,000 in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 62,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

SGEN opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.30. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.03 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,313,045.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,944 shares of company stock valued at $6,945,020. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

