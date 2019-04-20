Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.59 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 69,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $133.47 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $3,554,856.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.59 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/rothschild-investment-corp-il-has-2-59-million-position-in-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc.html.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.