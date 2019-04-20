Rolls-Royce’s (RR) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price (up previously from GBX 1,130 ($14.77)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,242 ($16.23) target price (down previously from GBX 1,248 ($16.31)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,029.91 ($13.46).

RR stock opened at GBX 907.80 ($11.86) on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce has a 52 week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce’s previous dividend of $4.60. Rolls-Royce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.09%.

In other news, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of £986.70 ($1,289.30). Also, insider Ian Davis purchased 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). In the last three months, insiders acquired 434 shares of company stock worth $395,130.

Rolls-Royce Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

