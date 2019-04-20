RoBET (ROBET) Price Tops $1.90 on Top Exchanges

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. RoBET has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RoBET has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One RoBET token can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00035772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00461709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002172 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.01106648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005865 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00207125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $619.95 or 0.11644560 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007843 BTC.

RoBET Token Profile

RoBET (ROBET) is a token. It launched on August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com . RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

