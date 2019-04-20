Robert P. Locascio Sells 2,373 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LPSN stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.26 and a beta of 1.18.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.56 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
