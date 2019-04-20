Robert P. Locascio Sells 2,373 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $68,389.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.26 and a beta of 1.18.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $65.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in LivePerson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LivePerson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.56 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of LivePerson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

