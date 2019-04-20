Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $106,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $380.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.96. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $28.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total value of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.84, for a total value of $1,198,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.47.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

