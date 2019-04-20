Rio Tinto (RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 5,190 ($67.82) to GBX 4,970 ($64.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,675 ($61.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($54.23) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oddo Securities began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a reduce rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,368.05 ($57.08).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 4,600 ($60.11) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,862 ($50.46), for a total transaction of £424.82 ($555.10).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.