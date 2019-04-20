Rio Tinto (RIO) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 4,780 ($62.46) to GBX 4,650 ($60.76) in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,368.05 ($57.08).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,600 ($60.11) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a one year high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.28%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,862 ($50.46), for a total value of £424.82 ($555.10).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.