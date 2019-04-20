Rio Tinto (RIO) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,900 ($64.03) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,368.05 ($57.08).

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,600 ($60.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,772.50 ($62.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 319.51 ($4.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $96.82. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,327 ($56.54), for a total transaction of £566,404.30 ($740,107.54).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

