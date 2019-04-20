Reviewing Ultralife (ULBI) & Environmental Tectonics (ETCC)

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Ultralife has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ultralife and Environmental Tectonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 28.59% 27.92% 23.75% Environmental Tectonics 6.73% -193.04% 6.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultralife and Environmental Tectonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $87.19 million 1.96 $24.93 million N/A N/A Environmental Tectonics $48.09 million 0.14 $2.38 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Tectonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. 37.1% of Ultralife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ultralife and Environmental Tectonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 0 0 N/A Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ultralife beats Environmental Tectonics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment provides communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliqué systems, and SATCOM systems. The segment's military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services. This segment offers integrated aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; and training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and ADMS to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers; environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers; and monoplace chambers to hospitals and wound care clinics. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

