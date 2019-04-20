Reviewing Spherix (SPEX) & TiVo (TIVO)

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) and TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Spherix alerts:

This table compares Spherix and TiVo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix $30,000.00 252.27 $1.73 million N/A N/A TiVo $695.86 million 1.62 -$349.35 million $0.50 18.10

Spherix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TiVo.

Profitability

This table compares Spherix and TiVo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix N/A 19.18% 16.85% TiVo -50.20% 3.73% 2.17%

Volatility and Risk

Spherix has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TiVo has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TiVo pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Spherix does not pay a dividend. TiVo pays out 144.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spherix and TiVo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spherix 0 0 0 0 N/A TiVo 0 0 2 0 3.00

TiVo has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.52%. Given TiVo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TiVo is more favorable than Spherix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Spherix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of TiVo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Spherix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of TiVo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spherix beats TiVo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spherix

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators. It also provides software and services, including metadata, personalized content discovery and natural language voice, advanced media and advertising, and analog content protection services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment provided platform solutions to 22 million pay TV and consumer households. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to the United States and international pay-television providers, mobile device manufacturers, consumer electronics manufacturers, and over-the-top video providers. The company was formerly known as Rovi Corporation and changed its name to TiVo Corporation in September 2016. TiVo Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spherix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spherix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.